Company News for Sep 24, 2024

Sep 24, 2024

  • Shares of the rate-sensitive Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) jumped 4.9% on positive expectations from the Fed November meet.
  • Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) gained 1.5% on discretionaries becoming one of the biggest winning sectors of the day.
  • Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) rose 3.3% on reports of a $5 billion investment into the company by financial services giant Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) .
  • Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK - Free Report) fell 1.3% as the health sector lagged.

