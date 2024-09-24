We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vistra Corp. (VST) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The most recent trading session ended with Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) standing at $112.40, reflecting a +0.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 31.51% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's gain of 4.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Vistra Corp. to post earnings of $1.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.6%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.04 billion, indicating a 23.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.78 per share and revenue of $17.44 billion, which would represent changes of +33.15% and +18.02%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Vistra Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Vistra Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.35. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.86 of its industry.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.