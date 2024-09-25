Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) is a company that operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD - Free Report) is a specialty chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 177.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS - Free Report) is an equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

