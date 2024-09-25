Back to top

Image: Bigstock

H World Group (HTHT) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

H World Group (HTHT - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, HTHT crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for HTHT

Shares of HTHT have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 10.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that HTHT could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at HTHT's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch HTHT for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today