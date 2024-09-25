Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Air Industries (AIRI) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Air Industries (AIRI - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. AIRI surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for AIRI

AIRI has rallied 7.9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests AIRI could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider AIRI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on AIRI for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Air Industries Group (AIRI) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today