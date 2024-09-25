ICU Medical's Stock Rises Despite Bivona Tracheostomy Tube Recall

ICU Medical Inc.’s ( ICUI Quick Quote ICUI - Free Report) subsidiary, Smiths Medical, has issued a recall for certain Bivona neonatal and adult tracheostomy tubes due to a defect in the securement flange, which can lead to tear and cause severe health complications. Bivona pediatric and adult tracheostomy tubes offer airway access for up to 29 days in tracheostomy patients, with some tubes being reusable for the same patient.
The recall affects a range of products such as Bivona Aire-Cuf, TTS, Uncuffed, Mid-Range Neonatal Tracheostomy Tubes and Bivona Aire-Cuf, TTS, Cuffless FlexTend, and TTS FlexTend Adult Tracheostomy Tubes. The recall has been classified as a high-risk recall by the FDA, following reported cases of injuries and fatalities.
ICU Medical has urged immediate discontinuation and disposal of the affected products to ensure patient safety.
Likely Trend of ICUI Stock Following the News
Following the news release, shares of ICUI rose 0.8% to $177.61 at yesterday’s closing.
ICU Medical’s recall of defective tracheostomy tubes demonstrates the company’s commitment to patient safety and product quality. By proactively addressing the issue, ICU Medical reinforces its dedication to providing safe, reliable medical devices, ensuring positive sentiment around the company's focus on delivering life-saving care across healthcare settings.
Significance of ICU Medical’s Recall of Tracheostomy Tubes
Per ICU Medical, this recall is critical due to the life-threatening risks posed by the defective tracheostomy tubes, including loss of airway protection, inadequate ventilation and potential death. With 35 reported injuries and two fatalities, the recall highlights the importance of stringent manufacturing standards for life-saving medical devices. Smiths Medical's swift response, including clear disposal instructions and replacement assistance, underscores the urgency of ensuring patient safety.
Per a report in Grand View Research, the global tracheostomy tubes market size is estimated to be worth $107 million in 2024. It is anticipated to reach $136.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.2%.
The robust growth is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, an aging population and technological advancements. In addition, growing awareness of tracheostomy procedures, increased demand for home care, and favorable reimbursement policies are increasing the demand for tracheostomy tubes.
ICUI’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of ICU Medical have surged 78.1% year to date compared with the
Shares of ICU Medical have surged 78.1% year to date compared with the industry's 14.1% growth. The S&P 500 has risen 19.9% in the same time frame.
Currently, ICU Medical carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Universal Health Services ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report) , ATI Physical Therapy ( ATIP Quick Quote ATIP - Free Report) and Aveanna Healthcare ( AVAH Quick Quote AVAH - Free Report) . While Universal Health Services sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ATI Physical Therapy and Aveanna Healthcare carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Universal Health Services has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.
Universal Health Services has gained 41.1% compared with the
34.8% growth year to date. industry's
ATI Physical Therapy's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.25%.
ATIP's shares have gained 5.5% year to date compared with the
18.6% growth. industry’s
Aveanna Healthcare's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 47.5%.
AVAH's shares have surged 104.5% year to date compared with the
15.7% growth. industry’s
