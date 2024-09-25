We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) standing at $19.54, reflecting a -1.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.
Shares of the specialty finance company have appreciated by 5.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hercules Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.51, marking a 1.92% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $125.8 million, up 7.76% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.03 per share and a revenue of $501.31 million, indicating changes of -2.4% and +8.82%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Hercules Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Hercules Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.75. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.04.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.