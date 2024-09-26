We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
2 Madison Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns
Madison Investments was founded in 1974. It managed about $26 billion in assets while providing a diverse range of mutual funds, such as U.S. stocks and bonds and global stocks, with an aim for growth and diversification across markets. Their investment approach, known as “Participate & Protect,” is tailored for reducing losses in bear markets and maximizing gains in bull markets. This conservative strategy is aimed at ensuring stability during times of market volatility. It has a team of portfolio managers that focus on risk management. All these attributes make Madison mutual funds a solid choice for investment.
We have chosen three Madison mutual funds — Madison Covered Call & Equity Income Fund (MENYX - Free Report) and Madison Mid Cap Fund (GTSGX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Income Fund invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies that its fund advisors believe are selling at a reasonable price in relation to their long-term earnings growth rates. MENYX advisors prefer to invest in large-capitalization companies with similar economic features.
Ray DiBernardo has been the lead manager of MENYX since Oct. 30, 2009. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Las Vegas Sands Corp. (3.9%), Transocean Ltd. (3.6%) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (3.1%) as of April 30, 2024.
MENYX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7% and 12.3%, respectively. MENYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 1.01%.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Madison Mid Cap Fund invests most of its assets in mid-cap securities. GTSGX also invests in common stocks.
Rich Eisinger has been the lead manager of GTSGX since Jan. 1, 1998. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Arch Capital Group Ltd. (8.1%), Gartner, Inc. (5.8%) and Carlisle Companies Inc. (5.3%) as of April 30, 2024.
GTSGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.4% and 12.7%, respectively. GTSGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.92%.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>