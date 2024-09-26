Accenture (ACN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Accenture (
ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) reported $16.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $2.79 for the same period compares to $2.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.34 billion, representing a surprise of +0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.77.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Accenture performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
New Bookings - Total: $20.15 billion versus $18.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average. New Bookings - Managed Services: $11.55 billion versus $9.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. New Bookings - Consulting: $8.59 billion versus $8.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- North America: $7.97 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets: $2.80 billion compared to the $2.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year. Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $5.64 billion versus $5.73 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change. Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting: $8.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%. Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services: $8.15 billion compared to the $8.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Revenue- Industry Groups- Product: $4.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service: $3.61 billion compared to the $3.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services: $2.87 billion versus $3 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change. Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology: $2.75 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. View all Key Company Metrics for Accenture here>>>
Shares of Accenture have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Accenture (ACN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Accenture (ACN - Free Report) reported $16.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $2.79 for the same period compares to $2.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.34 billion, representing a surprise of +0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.77.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Accenture performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Accenture here>>>
- New Bookings - Total: $20.15 billion versus $18.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- New Bookings - Managed Services: $11.55 billion versus $9.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- New Bookings - Consulting: $8.59 billion versus $8.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenue- North America: $7.97 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
- Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets: $2.80 billion compared to the $2.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $5.64 billion versus $5.73 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
- Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting: $8.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
- Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services: $8.15 billion compared to the $8.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Product: $4.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service: $3.61 billion compared to the $3.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services: $2.87 billion versus $3 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology: $2.75 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
Shares of Accenture have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.