CarMax (KMX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

CarMax (
KMX Quick Quote KMX - Free Report) reported $7.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.85 billion, representing a surprise of +2.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CarMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Comparable Store Used Vehicles Sales - YoY change: -0.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.5%. Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicles gross profit: $2,269 versus $2,266.78 estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Used vehicles: $26.25 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.34 thousand. Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicles gross profit: $975 compared to the $974 average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Wholesale vehicles: $7.77 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.29 thousand. Net sales- Wholesale vehicles: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year. Net sales- Other: $181.98 million versus $171.23 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Net sales- Used vehicles: $5.68 billion versus $5.46 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change. Other sales and revenues- Third-party finance fees, net: $1.40 million versus -$1.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -193.3% change. Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues: $121.40 million versus $108.79 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change. Other sales and revenues- Other: $24.90 million versus $26.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +344.6% change. Other sales and revenues- Advertising & subscription revenues: $34.30 million versus $36.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. View all Key Company Metrics for CarMax here>>>
Shares of CarMax have returned -12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
CarMax (KMX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
CarMax (KMX - Free Report) reported $7.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.85 billion, representing a surprise of +2.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CarMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for CarMax here>>>
- Comparable Store Used Vehicles Sales - YoY change: -0.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.
- Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicles gross profit: $2,269 versus $2,266.78 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Used vehicles: $26.25 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.34 thousand.
- Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicles gross profit: $975 compared to the $974 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Wholesale vehicles: $7.77 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.29 thousand.
- Net sales- Wholesale vehicles: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
- Net sales- Other: $181.98 million versus $171.23 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
- Net sales- Used vehicles: $5.68 billion versus $5.46 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
- Other sales and revenues- Third-party finance fees, net: $1.40 million versus -$1.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -193.3% change.
- Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues: $121.40 million versus $108.79 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
- Other sales and revenues- Other: $24.90 million versus $26.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +344.6% change.
- Other sales and revenues- Advertising & subscription revenues: $34.30 million versus $36.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
Shares of CarMax have returned -12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.