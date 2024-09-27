We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA - Free Report) standing at $5.46, reflecting a +0.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.43% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.25, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Humacyte, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.