Company News for Sep 27, 2024

Sep 27, 2024

  • Shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) soared 11.7% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23.
  • Shares of Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) jumped 5.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $16.4 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.3 billion.
  • Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) gained 5.2% after it was reported that the bank had asked for a review for lifting asset cap restrictions from the Fed.
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) fell 1.7%, sliding for the third session in a row on the recent energy slump.

