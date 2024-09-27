We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) reached $41.16, with a -1.15% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 0.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 4.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.43%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $662.83 million, indicating a 33.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.82 per share and revenue of $3.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.9% and +29.63%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 43.7% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Affirm Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.