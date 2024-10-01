We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in Focus
Headquartered in Hamilton, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 11.75% so far this year. The operator of utility, transportation and energy assets is paying out a dividend of $0.41 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.6% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.18% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.52%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.62 is up 5.9% from last year. In the past five-year period, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.39%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure's current payout ratio is 53%. This means it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, BIP expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.15 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.78%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BIP is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).