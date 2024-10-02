Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
These 2 Transportation Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider United Airlines?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) 13 days from its next quarterly earnings release on October 15, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.25 a share.
By taking the percentage difference between the $3.25 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.06 Zacks Consensus Estimate, United Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +6.08%. Investors should also know that UAL is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
UAL is one of just a large database of Transportation stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) .
Alaska Air Group is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 17, 2024. ALK's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.20 a share 15 days from its next earnings release.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alaska Air Group is $2.05, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +7.33%.
UAL and ALK's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>