NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) reached $26.66, with a -1.11% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.
The limited partnership for clean-energy projects's shares have seen an increase of 9.06% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.
The upcoming earnings release of NextEra Energy Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.51, signifying a 10.53% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $325.11 million, indicating a 11.42% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.20 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, representing changes of +547.06% and +2.52%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 26.13% upward. Right now, NextEra Energy Partners possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NextEra Energy Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.26 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.24.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.