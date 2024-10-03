Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN - Free Report) This is a restaurant holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (CJEWY - Free Report) is an investment holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE - Free Report) is a bank holding company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 68.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) - free report >>

CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) - free report >>

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE) - free report >>

Published in

finance