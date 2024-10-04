We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3M Launches Solar Charging Enabled Bluetooth Hearing Protector
3M Company (MMM - Free Report) recently unveiled WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector, a first-of-its-kind solar charging wireless Bluetooth hearing protector available in the market. The launch of the headset is built on a strategic collaboration between 3M and Exeger to develop a reliable and long-lasting self-powered consumer hearing protector solution.
The headset leverages the state-of-the-art solar cell technology, Powerfoyle, invented and produced by Exeger in Sweden. The use of Powerfoyle technology enables the headset to charge itself continuously with both indoor and outdoor light sources. This eliminates the need to charge the headset from a power outlet, thus providing virtually an unlimited power option.
3M’s WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector comes with a Noise Reduction Rating of 26 dB, allowing users to reduce their exposure to hazardous noise and lower the risk of hearing loss. The company’s hearing protector technology also offers an upgrade to its previous versions that will ensure higher noise reduction, better sound quality and improved battery life.
The advanced hearing protector features a built-in microphone that enables users to easily communicate over phone calls without removing the headset. Its intelligent background-noise reduction functionality also helps in enhancing call clarity, even in noisy environments. The headset is available on Amazon.com at $169.99.
MMM’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
3M, with a $74.3 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company’s performance is being hurt by weakness in packaging & expression and home & auto care businesses. It expects consumer retail discretionary spending on hardline goods to remain muted for the rest of the year, which is likely to hurt its overall performance.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past month, the stock has gained 2.5% compared with the industry’s 14.4% growth.
