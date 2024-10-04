We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.94, making no change from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.14, indicating a 180% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $150.14 million, up 11.58% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $566.15 million, indicating changes of -10.71% and +10.24%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Upstart Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.