IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.25, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.04%.
The the stock of company has risen by 31.24% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.55%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.05 million, indicating a 79.97% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.84 per share and revenue of $40.44 million. These totals would mark changes of -7.69% and +83.45%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, IonQ, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.