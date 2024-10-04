Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATS Corporation (ATS - Free Report) is an automation company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) is an air transport company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) is construction materials industry.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

