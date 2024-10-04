We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tetra Tech Wins Environmental Services Contract From USACE
Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK - Free Report) has secured a $249 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District to offer environmental evaluation and design services for facilities and sites across the United States.
Per the seven-year, multiple-award deal, TTEK’s scientists, engineers and technical experts will deliver various environmental services. This includes creating water resource management plans, evaluating and protecting ecosystems and designing sustainable building features to enhance water and energy efficiency.
Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of deals that are likely to drive its growth. In September 2024, it secured a $39.3 million contract from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The latest deal will involve the company supporting USAID’s Engendering Industries program.
In July 2024, the company received a $73 million deal from USAID to enhance the availability of cost-effective and dependable electricity across 18 nations in West Africa. Also, in March 2024, it secured a $375 million multiple-award contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Per the five-year contract, Tetra Tech will offer environmental restoration and compliance services at NASA facilities across the United States.
In January 2024, the company secured a $34 million contract from USAID. Per the deal, TTEK will support the USAID Integrated Land and Resource Governance II project, which is aimed at promoting sustainable economic development through better land rights governance. Also, in the same month, it secured a $24 million, single-award deal from USAID to conserve biodiversity and natural resources in Cambodia.
TTEK’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 54.7% in the past year compared with the industry‘s 36.8% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 133.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 17.3%.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ATMU delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.4%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Atmus’ 2024 earnings has increased 3.1%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.6%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.4%.