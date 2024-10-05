We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.96, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.9% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.81%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 15.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.35%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% lower. As of now, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.