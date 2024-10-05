We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) closed at $29.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 52.81% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 6.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
LI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $20.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.66% and +16.13%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.73. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.58.
One should further note that LI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.96. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.72.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.