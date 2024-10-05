We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) closed at $3.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.81%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 10.78% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting a 150% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $696.73 million, reflecting a 13.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
GRAB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $2.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.91% and +16.26%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Grab Holdings Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.