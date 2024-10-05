We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) standing at $0.87, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 21.62% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Intrusion Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.58 million, up 7.14% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.87 per share and revenue of $6.3 million, which would represent changes of -228.07% and +12.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intrusion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.