Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Fidelity Advisor Series Small Cap

(FSSFX - Free Report) . FSSFX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.01%, management fee of 0%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.8%.

Janus Henderson Global Technology A

(JATAX - Free Report) : 0.98% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JATAX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. JATAX, with annual returns of 19.47% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund R6

(JUEMX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUEMX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 17.81% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Janus Henderson Global Tech A (JATAX) - free report >>

JPMorgan US Equity R6 (JUEMX) - free report >>

FIDELITY ADV SER SMALL CAP FD (FSSFX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings