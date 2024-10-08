We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to EQT Stock Right Now
EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) has gained 1.2% in the past six months, outpacing the 0.9% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.
What's Favoring the EQT Stock?
EQT, a leading natural gas producer in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has established a strong presence in the highly productive Appalachian Basin. With numerous prime drilling locations throughout this gas-rich region, the company's production prospects are robust. As natural gas is a cleaner-burning fossil fuel, EQT is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for clean energy sources. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The company is at the forefront among the composite stocks when it comes to establishing emissions reduction goals. EQT’s ambitious goal is to achieve net zero scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 or sooner.
Risks to EQT’s Business
EQT's engagement in exploration and production activities leaves it vulnerable to significant fluctuations in oil and gas prices, resulting in a highly unpredictable business environment for this upstream energy company. Some other major exploration and production firms that are also exposed to commodity price volatility are ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) , Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) and EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) .
ConocoPhillips has secured a solid production outlook thanks to its decades of drilling inventories across its low-cost and diversified upstream asset base. The resource base represents the company’s strong footprint in prolific acres in the United States, comprising Eagle Ford shale, the Permian Basin and Bakken shale.
Diamondback Energy, a leading pure-play Permian operator, has reported ongoing enhancements in the average productivity per well in the Midland Basin. Thus, the exploration and production company will likely continue witnessing increased production volumes.
In the United States, EOG Resources is one of the foremost explorers and producers of oil and gas, with its crude reserves spanning across the United States and Trinidad. The company possesses an extensive inventory of high-quality drilling wells in low-cost, premium resources, ensuring a strong business outlook.