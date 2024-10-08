We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $43.97, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.03% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will be of great interest to investors.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.53, so one might conclude that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.