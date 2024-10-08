We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $34.85, demonstrating a +1.6% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 23.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.16, signifying a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $174.92 million, reflecting a 14.01% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.75 per share and revenue of $678.12 million, which would represent changes of +22.68% and +16.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sweetgreen, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.