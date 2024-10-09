PepsiCo (PEP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, PepsiCo (
PEP Quick Quote PEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $23.32 billion, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.31, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.9 billion, representing a surprise of -2.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how PepsiCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $1.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%. Net revenue- Frito-Lay North America: $5.89 billion versus $5.94 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Net revenue- Quaker Foods North America: $648 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $665.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%. Net revenue- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $1.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Net revenue- PepsiCo Beverages North America: $7.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Net revenue- Europe: $3.95 billion versus $3.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Net revenue- Latin America: $2.92 billion compared to the $3.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $264 million versus $243.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Frito-Lay North America: $1.53 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Latin America: $606 million compared to the $623.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Corporate unallocated: -$353 million compared to the -$464.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $201 million versus $259.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for PepsiCo here>>>
Shares of PepsiCo have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
PepsiCo (PEP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $23.32 billion, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.31, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.9 billion, representing a surprise of -2.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how PepsiCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for PepsiCo here>>>
- Net revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $1.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
- Net revenue- Frito-Lay North America: $5.89 billion versus $5.94 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
- Net revenue- Quaker Foods North America: $648 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $665.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%.
- Net revenue- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $1.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
- Net revenue- PepsiCo Beverages North America: $7.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
- Net revenue- Europe: $3.95 billion versus $3.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
- Net revenue- Latin America: $2.92 billion compared to the $3.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
- Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $264 million versus $243.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Frito-Lay North America: $1.53 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Latin America: $606 million compared to the $623.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Corporate unallocated: -$353 million compared to the -$464.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $201 million versus $259.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of PepsiCo have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.