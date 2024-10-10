We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OSIS Expands International Footprint With Operations in Uruguay.
OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) announced that its Security division started operations in Uruguay.
The division is collaborating with the Ministry of Economics and Finance in the country. OSIS enhanced security and efficiency at Uruguay's ports and borders by utilizing its Eagle T60 and Certscan platform to conduct security screening and remote image analysis.
OSI Systems has also completed turnkey border and port inspection programs that are in operation with multiple international customs, border, and port authorities. This improves custom accuracy and ensures security at borders and ports.
Strong Portfolio Aids OSIS’s Prospects
OSI Systems’ Security division saw 37% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal 2024. This growth was driven by major contracts that OSIS won, including a deal with SEDENA that generated $500 million in revenues.
A $200-million contract with an international customer, and turnkey projects in Albania, Puerto Rico, and Guatemala have aided OSI Systems’ growth trajectory.
OSI Systems exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 with a backlog of $1.7 billion, particularly in the Security division. It expects a more robust performance from the Security division in the upcoming year.
OSIS’s healthcare division is driving top-line growth. Its clinical service offerings and next-generation patient monitoring solutions are expected to benefit OSIS in fiscal 2025.
OSI Systems' strong order book is expected to drive top-line growth. For fiscal 2025, revenues are anticipated to increase from that reported in fiscal 2024.
Zacks Rank & Valuation
Currently, OSI Systems carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The company’s shares have gained 14.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 24.3%.
