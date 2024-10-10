See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 41.3% from its 52-week low price of $43.51/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
CIBR in Focus
The underlying Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index tracks the performance of companies engaged in the cybersecurity segment of the technology and industrials sectors. The product charges 60 bps in annual fees (see: all Technology ETFs).
Why the Move?
Given the recent surge in the adoption of AI technology, the need for cybersecurity becomes increasingly evident. Cyberattacks are on the rise as an increasing number of companies across various sectors are integrating generative AI and other aspects of technology into their daily operations. One notable area of growth in cybersecurity spending is in cloud security products and services, pointing to the need for the growing importance of securing cloud-based systems and data.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, CIBR might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 31.45, which gives cues of a further rally.