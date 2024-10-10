Back to top

Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 41.3% from its 52-week low price of $43.51/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

CIBR in Focus

The underlying Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index tracks the performance of companies engaged in the cybersecurity segment of the technology and industrials sectors. The product charges 60 bps in annual fees (see: all Technology ETFs).

Why the Move?

Given the recent surge in the adoption of AI technology, the need for cybersecurity becomes increasingly evident. Cyberattacks are on the rise as an increasing number of companies across various sectors are integrating generative AI and other aspects of technology into their daily operations. One notable area of growth in cybersecurity spending is in cloud security products and services, pointing to the need for the growing importance of securing cloud-based systems and data.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, CIBR might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 31.45, which gives cues of a further rally.


