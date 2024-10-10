Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Carter Bankshares (CARE - Free Report) is a bank holding company which offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 68.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB - Free Report) is a bank holding company which provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

GMS (GMS - Free Report) is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 60 days.

