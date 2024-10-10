We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Albertsons Companies (ACI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 23.8%. Revenues are expected to be $18.47 billion, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Albertsons Companies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Fuel' of $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores at end of quarter' should come in at 2,269. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,272 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet' to reach 112.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 112.9 million in the same quarter last year.
Albertsons Companies shares have witnessed a change of -0.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.