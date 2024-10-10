Back to top

Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended August 2024, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) reported revenue of $200.04 million, up 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.04, compared to -$0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $219.36 million, representing a surprise of -8.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tilray Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Cannabis business: $61.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.
  • Revenues- Wellness business: $14.75 million versus $14.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
  • Revenues- Beverage alcohol business: $55.97 million compared to the $64.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +131.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Distribution business: $68.07 million versus $67.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
Shares of Tilray Brands have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

