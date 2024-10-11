We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Roblox (RBLX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.40, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.
The online gaming platform's stock has dropped by 7.22% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roblox in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 31, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.02 billion, showing a 21.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.59 per share and a revenue of $4.22 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.97% and +19.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Roblox. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.11% increase. At present, Roblox boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.