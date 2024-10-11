We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $6.60, demonstrating a +0.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.92% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.
The upcoming earnings release of Siga Technologies Inc. will be of great interest to investors.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.01 per share and a revenue of $160.46 million, demonstrating changes of +6.32% and +14.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siga Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.48 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.87.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.