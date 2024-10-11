We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $15.23, demonstrating a -1.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.34, marking a 580% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $157.52 million, showing a 60.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $652.57 million, indicating changes of -229.41% and +68.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.92% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MARA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.