Aptiv PLC (APTV) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
In the latest market close, Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reached $70.75, with a -0.85% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.
The upcoming earnings release of Aptiv PLC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.71, signifying a 31.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.18 billion, showing a 1.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $20.21 billion, indicating changes of +29.22% and +0.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Aptiv PLC presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Aptiv PLC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.49 for its industry.
We can also see that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.