Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Jumia Technologies (JMIA - Free Report) closed at $5.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 11.04% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jumia Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.25 per share and a revenue of $208.18 million, demonstrating changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Jumia Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.