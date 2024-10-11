See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) Hits New 52-Week High
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 31.8% from its 52-week low price of $29.50/share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
INFL in Focus
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF is an actively managed ETF that seeks long-term growth of capital in real terms. The product charges 85 bps in annual fees (see: all Broad Developed World ETFs).
Why the Move?
The annual inflation rate in the United States slowed for a sixth successive month to 2.4% in September 2024, the lowest since February 2021, from 2.5% in August. However, figures came above forecasts of 2.3%. The monthly core inflation rate remained at 0.3%, the same as in August but above forecasts of 0.2%. Inflation accelerated for food (2.3% versus 2.1%) and transportation (8.5% versus 7.9%). As a result, inflation protected ETF INFL hit a new 52-week high.
More Gains Ahead?
The INFL ETF might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 31.57 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.