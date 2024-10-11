We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Union Pacific Banks on Dividends Amid Freight Challenges
Union Pacific’s (UNP - Free Report) operational efficiency is bolstered by its proactive initiatives to integrate technology into its operations. Shareholder-friendly initiatives bode well for the company. However, UNP is grappling with geopolitical uncertainties and high inflation.
Factors Favoring UNP
UNP is cultivating a tech-savvy culture by utilizing advanced technology to improve safety and efficiency. Moreover, inspections by its engineering team using autonomous equipment have allowed it to cover significant additional miles. These innovations have led to a significant reduction in track-related derailments over the past decade.
The company's dedication to sustainability and innovation is commendable. UNP is preparing to test a groundbreaking hybrid battery-electric locomotive aimed at reducing fuel consumption by up to 80%. These advancements are poised to enhance UNP's operational efficiency.
UNP’s shareholder-friendly initiatives are encouraging. The company announced a 3% quarterly dividend hike to $1.34 per share in the second quarter of 2024, marking the 18th consecutive year of annual dividend hikes. In the latter part of the second quarter of 2024, UNP resumed its share repurchase program, buying back more than $100 million in shares. The company also plans to repurchase around $1.5 billion in shares by the end of 2024.
Some other dividend-paying stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry are Norfolk Southern (NSC - Free Report) and Canadian National Railway (CNI - Free Report) .
Dividend stocks generally belong to mature companies that are less susceptible to significant market swings and act as a hedge against uncertainty-induced stock market volatility as is the case currently. They offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts. These companies have strong fundamentals like a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows and a strong balance sheet.
UNP: Key Risks to Watch
The downturn in the freight market, combined with the normalization of e-commerce sales and a weakening consumer market, poses challenges for Union Pacific. Geopolitical uncertainties and high inflation are negatively impacting consumer sentiment, while declining fuel surcharge revenues complicate matters.
Union Pacific experienced a 1% decline in volumes year over year in 2023. With the ongoing softness in the freight market, the company may continue to encounter revenue challenges in the near term.