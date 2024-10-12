We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) reached $27.05, with a +0.67% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 42.32% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $20.11 billion, demonstrating changes of -13.66% and +16.13%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.92.
Investors should also note that LI has a PEG ratio of 1.83 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.72.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.