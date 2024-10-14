Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NexGen Energy (NXE) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, NexGen Energy (NXE - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NXE surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

NXE could be on the verge of another rally after moving 23.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider NXE's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NXE for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NexGen Energy (NXE) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today