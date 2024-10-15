We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Leidos (LDOS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) closed at $168.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the security and engineering company had gained 7.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.87%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Leidos in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, down 3.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.04 billion, up 3.16% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.95 per share and a revenue of $16.27 billion, indicating changes of +22.6% and +5.39%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% decrease. Currently, Leidos is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Leidos is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.68. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.82 of its industry.
We can also see that LDOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. LDOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 32, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LDOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.