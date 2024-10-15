Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Amerant Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) is a car and truck rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) is a home furnishings company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 71.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) - free report >>

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks