Insights Into Autoliv (ALV) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Autoliv, Inc. (ALV - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share, indicating an increase of 30.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.57 billion, representing a decrease of 1.1% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Autoliv metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Seatbelt Products' will reach $787.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other' will likely reach $1.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Sales - Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other - Organic change' to come in at 1.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales by Segment - Organic change' stands at -0.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11% in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Autoliv here>>>
Shares of Autoliv have demonstrated returns of -0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), ALV is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>