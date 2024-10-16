Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Albertsons Companies (ACI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended August 2024, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) reported revenue of $18.55 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.45 billion, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albertsons Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same - Store Sales (Identical sales): 2.5% versus 1.4% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores at end of quarter: 2,267 compared to the 2,269 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet: 112.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 112.78 million.
  • Revenues- Fuel: $951.30 million compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.6% year over year.
Shares of Albertsons Companies have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

