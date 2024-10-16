Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, United (UAL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.84 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.33, compared to $3.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.76 billion, representing a surprise of +0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Passenger load factor - Consolidated: 85.3% versus 85.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • ASMs (Available seat miles): 81.54 billion versus 82.03 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile): 16.63 cents versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.55 cents.
  • RPMs (Revenue passenger miles): 69.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of 69.94 billion.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM): 18.2 cents versus 18.17 cents estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average aircraft fuel price per gallon: $2.56 compared to the $2.75 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing): 12.26 cents versus the five-analyst average estimate of 12.06 cents.
  • Average yield per RPM: 19.5 cents compared to the 19.39 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Fuel gallons consumed: 1,170 MGal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,163.71 MGal.
  • Operating revenue- Passenger revenue: $13.56 billion compared to the $13.58 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Operating revenue- Other operating revenue: $865 million versus $892.17 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Operating revenue- Cargo: $417 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $398.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for United here>>>

Shares of United have returned +23.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise